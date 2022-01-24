The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler is a Netflix film that will arrive on February 2. It is a crime documentary about a man who poses as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, and wooes women online only to con them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.
Inventing Anna
To be available on February 11, Inventing Anna is a US TV series. It is about a journalist who investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. The cast of the series include Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Arian Moayed and more.