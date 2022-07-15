1/5
Mismatched
Netflix has confirmed The season 2 of Mismatched. It is a romantic comedy web series. The series is a love story of a girl named Dimple who wants to become a tech wiz and a boy named Rishi who believes in traditional dating. The season 2 will bring more drama, comedy and action to the love story of these two teenagers.
Delhi Crime
The International Emmy winner drama series Delhi Crime will come back with season 2 this year. The first season of the series was about the aftermath of the famous Nirbhaya case. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi leads a painstaking search for the culprits.