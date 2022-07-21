1 / 5

Hyundai Palisade

The most major alteration to Hyundai's full-size SUV was actually unveiled a few days ago when the company leaked the redesigned face of the vehicle in a live stream video preview. The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is powered by the same powertrain as the outgoing model which is a 3.8-litre V6 engine developing 295 horsepower and 355 Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle comes standard with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is an option.