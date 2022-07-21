Hyundai Palisade
The most major alteration to Hyundai's full-size SUV was actually unveiled a few days ago when the company leaked the redesigned face of the vehicle in a live stream video preview. The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is powered by the same powertrain as the outgoing model which is a 3.8-litre V6 engine developing 295 horsepower and 355 Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle comes standard with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is an option.
Hyundai Creta facelift
Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Creta in India soon. The facelifted compact SUV could be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The updated Creta gets a thorough makeover thanks to Hyundai's new parametric grille, which is also found on the new-generation Tucson. New LED daytime running lamps are integrated into the grille as well as completely new LED headlamps.