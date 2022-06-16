Ms Marvel, Disney Plus Hotstar
Ms Marvel series is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Two of its episodes are already out and the others will release on Wednesday every week. Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a new superhero named Ms. Marvel, a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan. She is a “Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel”. The girl always feels invisible both at school and home until she discovers her own superpowers, something she always looked up to.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Neflix
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive on Netflix on June 22. In this film, Dr Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. He teams up with America Chavez, a mysterious teenage girl who has the power to travel across the multiverse to prevent the destruction of countless worlds. Doctor Strange is joined by the fellow Avenger, Wanda Maximoff who has now transformed into Scarlet Witch.