Ms Marvel, Disney Plus Hotstar

Ms Marvel series is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Two of its episodes are already out and the others will release on Wednesday every week. Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a new superhero named Ms. Marvel, a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan. She is a “Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel”. The girl always feels invisible both at school and home until she discovers her own superpowers, something she always looked up to.