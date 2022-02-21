West Side Story, March 2
Nominated for 7 Academy Awards, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 2. Set in 1957, the film is about two people Tony and Maria who fall in love at a high school dance. West Side Story is an American musical romantic drama film.
Rudra, March 4
Rudra is a Hindi crime film about a super cop Rudra Veer Singh who deal with crazed minds of cold-blooded criminals. He knows exactly how to stop a psychopath. The cast of the film includes Ajay Devgan, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.