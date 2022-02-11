MP5K
MP5K is a new 9mm submachine gun designed for close-quarters combat. The new submachine gun can be equipped with any attachment and can be found in Troi, Erangel, and the Training Ground. The gun comes with easy recoil control and offers a balanced performance in close-quarters combat.
Crossbow
The new Crossbow is a silent ranged weapon that deals high damage but has a slow reload speed. The weapon uses Bolts as ammo, which players can find on the field or order from the Drone Store. It will spawn in Troi, Erangel, and the Training Ground.