Krafton Inc just rolled out the February update for its popular New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) game. The update is now live on both iOS and Android platforms, bringing in a slew of new features, characters, skins, and other elements. One of the most exciting additions to the game is the range of new weapons. Here we will be taking a look at all of the new weapons introduced to New State Mobile including the MP5K, Crossbow and more.