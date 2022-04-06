Tata Curvv Design
Tata Motors has finally taken the wraps off its electric SUV concept – Curvv. Tata claims this new vehicle is built on modern SUV typology. The company has revealed that it will be hitting the market in the next two years as a production-ready model.
Tata Curvv Interiors
The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio. Later, the company will be launching an ICE version of the same vehicle.