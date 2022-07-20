Xbox Game Pass July List
Earlier we listed five games coming to the Xbox Game Pass this month. The list included popular titles like Far Cry 5 and new titles like As Dusk Falls. Now, Microsoft has revealed more games coming to the Game Pass available for free of cost to the Pass holders.
Watch Dogs 2
Starting with the most graphically demanding game on this list, Watch Dogs 2. The game is already available for Game Pass holders and it can be added to your game library on Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud. Released back in 2016, Watch Dogs 2 offers a third-person perspective in an open-world environment, where you do all the crazy stuff including hacking, completing assignments, and completing co-op missions with your friends.