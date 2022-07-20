2 / 6

Watch Dogs 2

Starting with the most graphically demanding game on this list, Watch Dogs 2. The game is already available for Game Pass holders and it can be added to your game library on Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud. Released back in 2016, Watch Dogs 2 offers a third-person perspective in an open-world environment, where you do all the crazy stuff including hacking, completing assignments, and completing co-op missions with your friends.