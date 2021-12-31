Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Amazon Prime Video
Harry Potter is finally returning to TV screens with its 20th anniversary special: Return to Hogwarts. The cast is likely to recreate some of the famous scenes from the film, including Yule Ball and Boarding the Hogwarts Express. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video at 2.30 pm IST on January 1. This reunion will include the epic trio: Danielle Radcliff, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.
Sardar Udham, Amazon Prime Video
Vicky Kaushal starrer Udham Singh film is about a young boy who is left scarred by the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. He escapes to Afghanistan and spends his life reigniting the revolution. This freedom fighter assassinates Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.