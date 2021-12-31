1 / 8

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Amazon Prime Video

Harry Potter is finally returning to TV screens with its 20th anniversary special: Return to Hogwarts. The cast is likely to recreate some of the famous scenes from the film, including Yule Ball and Boarding the Hogwarts Express. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video at 2.30 pm IST on January 1. This reunion will include the epic trio: Danielle Radcliff, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.