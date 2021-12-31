Duolingo
Duolingo is one of the best free language learning apps for both Android and iOS users. It offers lessons for English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, and many more languages. It offers short lessons to help users practice speaking, reading, listening, and writing to improve vocabulary and pronunciation in a particualar language. To keep the users engaged, it also comes with game-like features, fun challenges, and reminders to continue learning.
Memrise
Memrise is free language learning app available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users can learn languages like German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Chinese and so on. The app offers 50,000 audio and video clips to help users undertand the variety of sounds, tone, rhythm, body language, gestures, and more of the locals. It is a good option for beginners. The app also provides customisation options in settings to make it more user friendly.