2 / 5

Memrise

Memrise is free language learning app available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users can learn languages like German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Chinese and so on. The app offers 50,000 audio and video clips to help users undertand the variety of sounds, tone, rhythm, body language, gestures, and more of the locals. It is a good option for beginners. The app also provides customisation options in settings to make it more user friendly.