Smart TV: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV was launched in India recently. The smart TV comes with Quantum Matrix Technology, which controls the exclusive new Quantum Mini LED. As per the company, the dynamic tone mapping of HDR10+ allows color and contrast to shift and adjust scene by scene. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display that can be great for gaming.
Media Streaming device: Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick
Priced at Rs 3,699, Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick comes with support for Google Assistant. It will allow users to check weather forecasts, set reminders, and interact with smart TVs. The TV stick comes with support for HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+.