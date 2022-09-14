The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
At the Nintendo Direct 2022, the Japense gaming company announced the latest edition to the Zelda franchise. The latest game in the The Legend of Zelda franchise is called the Tears of the Kingdom. It is a sequel to the Breath of the Wild and brings a new Sheikah Slate power that could reverse time. Nintendo did not reveal a lot, but the trailer shows Link climbing on top of a rock before taking big leaps into the sky. There is also what looks like a glider on which Link hops on, and it looks exciting. The new Tears of the Kingdom has a release date of May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
Bayonetta 3
One of the anticipated games showcased at the Nintendo Direct 2022 is the Bayonetta 3. Its trailer shows the return of the main character with several tricks up her sleeves. The game was announced some years ago. Bayonetta 3 introduces a feature that would let you keep the character's clothes on while she turns into demons made of her hair.