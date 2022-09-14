1 / 8

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

At the Nintendo Direct 2022, the Japense gaming company announced the latest edition to the Zelda franchise. The latest game in the The Legend of Zelda franchise is called the Tears of the Kingdom. It is a sequel to the Breath of the Wild and brings a new Sheikah Slate power that could reverse time. Nintendo did not reveal a lot, but the trailer shows Link climbing on top of a rock before taking big leaps into the sky. There is also what looks like a glider on which Link hops on, and it looks exciting. The new Tears of the Kingdom has a release date of May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.