2 / 6

NFT

Atius Dao has announced an NFT collection based on the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh. These NFTs will include a set of Super rare NFTs, rare NFTs, a champion collection and personal memorabilia of the legendary athlete among other things. It will be launched on January 26 and proceeds from the NFT sale will go to the Milkha Charitable Trust. (Image: ANI)