Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 will be the third instalment in the popular series with the same name. Not much was revealed about the game at the presentation, apart from that the game will be set in Splatsville, the “city of chaos” situated in the middle of the Splatlands, which will be a desert locale. The game will feature a similar paint shooting experience like its predecessors.
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be a remastered version of the game that was released back in 2011, exclusively for the Wii. The company has revealed that alongside the re-release, it will also launch a new pair of Zelda-themed Joy-Cons. It also said that it will reveal more details about the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild later this year.