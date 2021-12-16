Sea of Stars
Sabotage Studio's isometric role-playing title Sea of Stars is coming to Nintendo Switch holiday 2022. A prequel to the side-scrolling action game The Messenger, Sea of Stars takes inspiration from the RPG title Chrono Trigger. This classic 16-bit style RPG offers turn-based combat.
OlliOlli World
This weirdly designed side-scrolling skateboarding adventure from Roll7 will pave its way to Nintendo's gaming console on February 8, 2022. A third addition to the OlliOlli series, the colourful characters in the game flip through the vibrant Radlandia, and let you discover some mystical skate Gods on the quest for Gnarvana.