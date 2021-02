We got the Nokia 3.4 in the house and our first impressions are fairly positive. This budget smartphone from Nokia comes at a price of Rs 11,999 and goes head-to-head with the Redmi Note 9 as well as

Amritanshu Mukherjee



@amritanshu700

@amritanshu700 Published on: February 19, 2021 4:20 PM IST