Nokia 5 4 price in India sale date
Nokia 5.4 will be priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 15,499, respectively. The smartphone can be bought from Nokia's website and Flipkart in two color options - Polar Night and Dusk. The sale starts on February 17.
Nokia 5 4 design and display
Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It sports a polycarbonate back design and a circular rear camera module.