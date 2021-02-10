POCO X3 2
Xiaomi Poco X3 was launched at Rs 16,999 in India. Although it cost a little extra than the Nokia 5.4 you get a bigger 6000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor that promises smooth gameplay and multi-tasking.
Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display. It implements an in-house Exynos 9611 10nm chipset. The Galaxy F41 equips a huge 6000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support.
