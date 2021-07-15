Nokia G20 budget phone now available: Check specs, price in India, where to buy

Launched in India last week, the budget Nokia phone dubbed the Nokia G20 goes on sale for the very first time in India today. The smartphone has been launched to take on the likes of phones such as the Redmi Note 10, among others. Check Nokia G20 full specs, price in India, where to buy and more details here.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Last updated on: July 15, 2021 4:36 PM IST