Nokia G20 budget phone now available: Check specs, price in India, where to buy

Nokia G20 sale begins
The budget Nokia smartphone dubbed the Nokia G20 goes on sale in India today. The smartphone is up for grabs starting today on Amazon.in and Nokia official website. Both websites are offering discount of Rs. 500 on purchase of the phone. Amazon is additionally offering no-cost EMI options and up to Rs 11,100 off on exchange on purchase of the Nokia phone.
Nokia G20 competition
Starting at Rs 12,999, the Nokia G20 goes against several competition smartphones such as the Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy F12, Realme Narzo 30, and many others.