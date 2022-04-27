1 / 5

Nokia G21 Design

The Nokia G21 comes with a polycarbonate back with gradient finish, which gives you a tighter grip while holding the phone. There is a vertically stacked camera module on the top left corner of the back that blends in the Nordic Blue background of the phone easily. On the top you get a 3.5mm jack and an IR blaster and at the bottom you get a USB Type-C port along with a speaker grille. On the right, you get the volume rockers along with the home button that comes embedded with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and on the left side you get the SIM card tray and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Overall, the Nokia G21 is a sturdy smartphone that can easily survive a fall or two. While it may not be the most elegant smartphone in its price segment in the market, it surely is comfortable to use, which more than makes up for its modest looks. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)