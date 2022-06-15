1/5
Gtalk
Launched back in 2005, GTalk was sort of dead for the past few years as the users were advised to migrate to Google Hangouts in 2017. This sidelined messaging Google service was still accessible via third-party app support on services such as Pidgin and Gajim. However, starting June 16, the service will be shut down permanently.
Orkut
Google's social media platform Orkut became quite famous in the the late noughties. However, the popularity was short lived as it was shut down in 2014 after a run of 10 years.