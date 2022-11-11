1 / 5

Nothing Ear stick : Price and Availability

True wireless earbuds (TWS) have become as common as smartphones in India and in Q2 2022, TWS earbuds shipments recorded a 168 percent year-on-year growth and a 62 percent quarter-on-quarter growth. This growth is fueled by domestic companies like boAt, Noise and Boult Audio. In fact, Indian companies occupied the top five positions in terms of shipments in Q2 2022 and reported a combined market share of over 70 percent. Recently, UK-based technology company, Nothing, plunged in an intensely competitive market like India by launching its much-awaited Ear (stick). At the time of launch, the company said that it would be giving everyone who has a Nothing product a discount of Rs 1,000 on Flipkart. The deal will be offered on Flipkart both on November 14’s first sale (which starts at 12 PM), as well as from November 17 onwards. Priced at Rs 8,499, the Nothing Ear (stick) will definitely pose a stiff challenge to the existing TWS makers in the under Rs 10,000 category in the Indian market.