Nothing Phone 1 camera details are out

Nothing Phone (1) launch is taking place on July 12. We already know a lot about the phone, such as its processor, its display, the Glyph interface on the back, and recently the camera prowess. Now, Nothing confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) has just two cameras and one of them is the flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that we have seen on previous flagship phones. In addition to confirming the camera specifications, the company has also shared camera samples. Let us check them out.