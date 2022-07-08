Nothing Phone 1
Nothing Phone (1) launch is impending. The event has been scheduled for July 12 but a lot of details about the phone are already out and about. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone of the brand founded by former OnePlus executive and co-founder Carl Pei. It is the second product in the company’s portfolio after the Nothin ear (1).
Nothing Phone 1 Processor
Nothing has confirmed that their device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778+. This chipset was launched last year but Nothing has opted to use the same chip with some more advanced features. Hence the ‘+’. The new chip is expected to provide some additional features compared to the standard version launched last year.