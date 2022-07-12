IQoo 7 Rs 33,990
The iQoo 7 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. It has a 48MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery.
OnePlus 10R Rs 38,999
The OnePlus 10R sports a 6.7-inch fluid OLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Oxygen OS. It has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging technology.