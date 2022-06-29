Nothing Phone 1
The Nothing Phone (1) will bring a new design offering a transparent back allowing users to see what’s inside the phone. So far, from what the leaked videos and posters have confirmed, we can only see the LED lights present inside the glass back. The phone has LED lighting all over the back. It has a Glyph interface, which basically blinks the LED lights on the back of the phone when charging or when a notification or SMS hits the device. It will come with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+(1800 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It will be an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 16MP secondary lens with the capability of shooting both ultra-wide and macro shots. On the front, it is said to have a 16MP selfie snapper.
Asus Rog 6
The Asus ROG Phone 6 appears to add to the predecessor ROG Phone 5‘s look by enlarging the camera island and changing its shape to add better camera sensors. The front remains to be unchanged with a simple screen design without a notch or punch holes. The tipster has revealed that the phone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This is improved over the 144Hz refresh rate on the predecessor. The ROG Phone 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It was earlier reported to come with up to a 1TB storage option. Blass reveals that the phone will pack a 5,850mAh battery, which will probably be marketed as a 6,000mAh cell. This battery will support 65W wired fast charging.