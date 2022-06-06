1/5
Okinawa Autotech
The Indian electric scooter brand has sold a total of 9,303 units in the month of May 2022 with a market share of the 0.76 percent in the overall 2-wheeler segment. Compared to last year, there’s a massive jump as the brand only sold 217 units in May 2021.
2/5
Ola Electric
Just one month after grabbing the pole position, Ola Electric slipped to the second spot with sales of 9,225 units in May 2022. In April, the company had sold 12,691 units. Ola Electric has been dealing with a lot of complaints from various users which seems to have dented the brand’s image.