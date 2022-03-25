Okinawa Autotech
Okinawa Autotech has launched a new electric scooter in India. Okhi 90 electric scooter comes with a long range of 160 km. This brings it in direct competition with scooters such as Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak EV. The scooter has been launched in four colours: Glossy Wine Red, Glossy Pearl White, Glossy Ash Grey, and Glossy Jewellery Blue.
Okhi 90 Price
Okinawa Autotech has launched the scooter at a price of Rs 1,21,866 (all prices ex-showroom). However, the prices might be lesser in some states that offer subsidies of EVs. In Delhi and Maharashtra, the Okhi 90 will cost Rs 1,03,866 (ex-showroom). In Gujarat, it is even cheaper at Rs 1,01,866. In Rajasthan the electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1,14,866. Buyers in Orissa will have to pay Rs 1,16,866.