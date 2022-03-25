2 / 5

Okhi 90 Price

Okinawa Autotech has launched the scooter at a price of Rs 1,21,866 (all prices ex-showroom). However, the prices might be lesser in some states that offer subsidies of EVs. In Delhi and Maharashtra, the Okhi 90 will cost Rs 1,03,866 (ex-showroom). In Gujarat, it is even cheaper at Rs 1,01,866. In Rajasthan the electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1,14,866. Buyers in Orissa will have to pay Rs 1,16,866.