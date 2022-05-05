2 / 5

Okinawa Autotech

Oknawa Autotech has maintained the second spot with sale of 11,012 units of electric vehicles in the month of April. The company has managed to acquire 0.92 percent share in the entire two-wheeler market. Compared to last year’s sales, Okinawa has registered a massive growth. The company sold just 1,193 scooters in the month of April last year.