2 / 6

Ola electric scooter S1 S1 Pro top features

Ola electric scooter S1 comes packed with a 2.9kWh battery, which the company claims to deliver 8.5kW peak power and can be charged in 6 hours with a 750W portable charger or up to 50 percent using an Ola Supercharger in just 18 minutes. The Pro version, on the other hand, comes packed with a 8.5kW motor and a larger 3.9kW battery. The Ola S1 Pro offers extra features such as Hyper’ riding mode. Both the electric scooter models include features such as Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility, Hill Hold feature and more.