When can you buy Ola electric scooter S1 S1 Pro
You will be able to purchase both the models of the Ola electric scooter including the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro starting September 8 while the deliveries will commence only in October. The date hasn’t been revealed yet.
Ola electric scooter S1 S1 Pro top features
Ola electric scooter S1 comes packed with a 2.9kWh battery, which the company claims to deliver 8.5kW peak power and can be charged in 6 hours with a 750W portable charger or up to 50 percent using an Ola Supercharger in just 18 minutes. The Pro version, on the other hand, comes packed with a 8.5kW motor and a larger 3.9kW battery. The Ola S1 Pro offers extra features such as Hyper’ riding mode. Both the electric scooter models include features such as Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility, Hill Hold feature and more.