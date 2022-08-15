2 / 5

Ola Electric Car

Ola Electric made splashes in the automotive segment by announcing that they are already developing an electric car, even before completing one year since its first electric two-wheeler was launched. The company has revealed a teaser for the new electric car, it hasn’t been revealed completely but Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made some bold claims about the vehicle. He claimed it will be the most sportiest car in India and will have a drag coefficient of 0.21. Ola plans to launch the new electric car by 2024.