Ola Electri Mission Electric 2022
Ola Electric completed one year since it unveiled the new Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. In order to celebrate the completion of 75 years of Independence, Ola has made some big announcements on August 15. These announcements spanned from a new version of Ola S1 electric scooter to a teaser showcasing the company’s first electric car. Furthermore, the brand also disclosed its plans to produce batteries within the country, which could ultimately lead to cheaper electric cars. Check out all the major announcements made at the event today
Ola Electric Car
Ola Electric made splashes in the automotive segment by announcing that they are already developing an electric car, even before completing one year since its first electric two-wheeler was launched. The company has revealed a teaser for the new electric car, it hasn’t been revealed completely but Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made some bold claims about the vehicle. He claimed it will be the most sportiest car in India and will have a drag coefficient of 0.21. Ola plans to launch the new electric car by 2024.