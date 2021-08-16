Ather 450X
Ather 450X was launched in 2020 and currently is the best-seller in its category. It comes with a driving range of 116 km on a full charge, and can go up from 0 to 80 percent within 3 hours and 35 minutes. The scooter comes with a lot of features like a reverse gear, digital navigation and more. The Ather 450X currently starts at Rs 1,32,426 in Delhi.
TVS iQube
TVS iQube was launched on January 25, 2020, and has managed to become one of the best-selling electric scooters in Indian markets. At Rs 1,00,777 it rivals most of the electric scooters in India and includes multiple tech features and is able to attain a speed of 40 kmph within 4.2 seconds. The scooter can last for up to 75 km on a single charge.