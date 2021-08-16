1 / 5

Ather 450X

Ather 450X was launched in 2020 and currently is the best-seller in its category. It comes with a driving range of 116 km on a full charge, and can go up from 0 to 80 percent within 3 hours and 35 minutes. The scooter comes with a lot of features like a reverse gear, digital navigation and more. The Ather 450X currently starts at Rs 1,32,426 in Delhi.