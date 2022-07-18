Simple One Unveiled
Simple Energy has finally taken the wraps off the Simple One electric scooter. Simple One electric scooter was announced last year and the launch has been delayed to September, owing to safety concerns. Now Simple Energy has showcased some images of the new scooter along with the specs. The scooter is open for booking on the company’s website.
Simple One Competition
Simple Energy will be competing against the likes of Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X. In terms of sheer specs, the Simple One electric scooter may be ahead. However, we can’t be sure if the specs will be able to translate to real-world experience.