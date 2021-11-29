Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

1 / 5

Pulse Oximeter

New Omicron COVID-19 cases are rising. Before the new COVID-19 variant could hit the world, it is better to stock up on all crucial health devices at home. One of the most important gadgets you should have handy at home is Pulse oximeter. Fluctuation of blood oxygen level is among the key symptoms of this new COVID variant. Pulse oximeters are available for purchase on online and offline stores across various price range. (Image: Pixabay)