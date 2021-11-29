Omicron coronavirus variant cases rising: 5 must have gadgets to stock up at home immediately

Pulse Oximeter
New Omicron COVID-19 cases are rising. Before the new COVID-19 variant could hit the world, it is better to stock up on all crucial health devices at home. One of the most important gadgets you should have handy at home is Pulse oximeter. Fluctuation of blood oxygen level is among the key symptoms of this new COVID variant. Pulse oximeters are available for purchase on online and offline stores across various price range. (Image: Pixabay)
Blood pressure machine
Blood pressure machines are easily available on both online and offline stores. BP machines come across various price range and you can opt for which ever fits your pocket the best. Fluctuation of blood pressure is another symptom that COVID-19 virus brings with it, and one must frequently monitor their BP at home, especially if they are tested positive. (Image: Wikipedia)