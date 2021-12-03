Omicron suspects in Delhi: These health gadgets will protect you from getting the virus

Omicorn cases in India
After overcoming the Delta variant of COVID-19 virus, a new variant is now on the spread. A recent report suggests that 12 Omicron suspects have been admitted to the hospital in the national capital. The cases have not been confirmed to be of Omicron yet. The Indian government has already imposed travel restrictions for international travelers. As per the guidelines, high risk international passengers will need to take on-arrival COVID-19 test. In such cases, the final COVID vaccine certificate will not work. (Image: Pixabay)
Must have health gadgets
As per doctors and experts, symptoms of Omicron are all the same as Delta or other COVID variants. Some of the primary symptoms include – fever, dizziness, breathlessness, headache, dry cough, loss of smell and taste, among few others. It is advised to keep few important health gadgets handy at home, which will help you spot the symptoms at an early stage and take necessary action.