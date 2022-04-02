2 / 5

OnePlus 10 Pro Performance

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has been launched at a price of Rs 66,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage will be selling at a price of Rs 71,999. The phone will be available to buy from April 5. (Image: Danny Dcruze)