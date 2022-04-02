OnePlus 10 Pro Launch
OnePlus launched its flagship earlier this week in India. This comes almost three months after it was unveiled in China. The new flagship will be competing with other titans in the segment such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, iQoo 9 Pro, and the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro. (Image: Danny Dcruze)
OnePlus 10 Pro Performance
The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has been launched at a price of Rs 66,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage will be selling at a price of Rs 71,999. The phone will be available to buy from April 5. (Image: Danny Dcruze)