OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Design
All three models carry a design unique in their own way. While the OnePlus and iQOO flagship somewhat resembles in terms of form factor and camera island, the Galaxy S22 Plus flaunts a compact design that makes it easier for one-handed use. The iQoo 9 Pro gets splash and dust resistance, and Panda Glass protection on top. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S-series phone and the OnePlus premium device get Gorilla Glass Victus (Victus+ on the Samsung flagship) added protection.
Display
Samsung is the pioneer in delivering the best display in the smartphone market and the new Galaxy S22 Plus gets a similar sweet treatment. The phone gets a vibrant Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that offers good outdoor visibility. As for the OnePlus and iQOO smartphones, both win in this aspect by a narrow margin. The curved displays make it a delightful experience while throttling games or consuming content.