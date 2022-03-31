OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

1 / 6

Design

All three models carry a design unique in their own way. While the OnePlus and iQOO flagship somewhat resembles in terms of form factor and camera island, the Galaxy S22 Plus flaunts a compact design that makes it easier for one-handed use. The iQoo 9 Pro gets splash and dust resistance, and Panda Glass protection on top. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S-series phone and the OnePlus premium device get Gorilla Glass Victus (Victus+ on the Samsung flagship) added protection.