OnePlus 10T Launched

OnePlus 10T was launched at a mega event in New York. The new device is important for the company to keep up with influx on competition. The OnePlus 10T comes with a minor spec bump and will continue to be placed under the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. The OnePlus 10T comes with the latest and greatest chipset as well, making it an attractive value-for-money proposition, even in the premium range of smartphones. (Image: BGR.in/Dinesh Sharma)