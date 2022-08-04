OnePlus 10T Launched
OnePlus 10T was launched at a mega event in New York. The new device is important for the company to keep up with influx on competition. The OnePlus 10T comes with a minor spec bump and will continue to be placed under the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. The OnePlus 10T comes with the latest and greatest chipset as well, making it an attractive value-for-money proposition, even in the premium range of smartphones. (Image: BGR.in/Dinesh Sharma)
OnePlus 10T Price
OnePlus 10T will be available with a starting price of Rs 49,999 for the lowest configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999 for the top variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new OnePlus device will be available in two colours: Moonstone Black and Jade Green. (Image: BGR.in/Dinesh Sharma)