OnePlus will launch its next-gen flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 10T – at a special event in New York on August 3. The phone will make its India debut on the same day. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has revealed several key details about the phone. The OnePlus 10T will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary camera and a 50 ultra-wide camera. It will come with a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will feature a 6.7-inch display and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There is no word on pricing yet.