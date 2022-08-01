OnePlus 10T
OnePlus will launch its next-gen flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 10T – at a special event in New York on August 3. The phone will make its India debut on the same day. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has revealed several key details about the phone. The OnePlus 10T will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary camera and a 50 ultra-wide camera. It will come with a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will feature a 6.7-inch display and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There is no word on pricing yet.
IQoo 9T
iQoo will launch the iQoo 9T in India on August 2. Ahead of the official launch the company has revealed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, flash charging technology, 120Hz E5 AMOLED display and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The phone is tipped to cost Rs 49,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12+256GB variant.