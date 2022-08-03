1 / 6

Comparing OnePlus 10T with alternatives

OnePlus on Wednesday launched the all-new OnePlus 10T in the Indian market. The new smartphone borrows the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro and improves on some of the hardware. It offers a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP triple cameras, and most importantly, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is the latest and most powerful SoC by Qualcomm. All this for the price of Rs 49,999. Since the device comes in an upper mid-range segment, there are plenty of options that you might want to consider at a similar price. In this story, we are comparing all of the available phones that come at a similar price range, with great specs.