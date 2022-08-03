Comparing OnePlus 10T with alternatives
OnePlus on Wednesday launched the all-new OnePlus 10T in the Indian market. The new smartphone borrows the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro and improves on some of the hardware. It offers a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP triple cameras, and most importantly, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is the latest and most powerful SoC by Qualcomm. All this for the price of Rs 49,999. Since the device comes in an upper mid-range segment, there are plenty of options that you might want to consider at a similar price. In this story, we are comparing all of the available phones that come at a similar price range, with great specs.
IQOO 9T Rs 49,999
iQOO 9T is a newly launched smartphone that offers just as much as what the OnePlus 10T offers. The device comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 50MP triple camera setup. While all that sounds similar to the OnePlus 10T, the 9T offers a better camera on paper by giving a telephoto lens, which misses on the 10T. The setup of 9T goes by a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Apart from the cameras, the device has 120W fast charging which is still super fast, but the 10T offers even faster-charging support i.e. 150W.