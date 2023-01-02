1/5
OnePlus 11 design
The OnePlus 11's live images are here. The images reveal the design of the phone, both from the back and from the front. As you can see in this picture, the phone will come with a reimagined camera island. It will be circular, unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro.
2/5
OnePlus 11 display
The OnePlus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 2K resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It will be an E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.