OnePlus 8T Design
The OnePlus 8T gets a completely new design when compared to the OnePlus 8. There’s a new rectangular camera module on the back and a flat-edge display up front. The whole phone weighs less than 200 grams, although it’s made of metal and glass.
OnePlus 8T Display
The OnePlus 8T gets a 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution 1080p. It measures 6.5-inches and has extremely narrow bezels around it. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verifications. The punch-hole cutout on the top houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.