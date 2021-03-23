1 / 6

OnePlus 9

OnePlus has partnered with the Swedish camera company, Hasselblad in a three-year partnership, and the OnePlus 9 series is the first to take advantage of this. The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant.