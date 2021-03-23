OnePlus 9
OnePlus has partnered with the Swedish camera company, Hasselblad in a three-year partnership, and the OnePlus 9 series is the first to take advantage of this. The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant.
OnePlus 9 sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display has a max brightness of 1,100 nits. On the basis of the display specifications, the OnePlus 9 display seems identical to the one used in last year's flagship OnePlus 8T.