OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Vivo X60 series: Phones launched in India this week

OnePlus 9 at Rs 49999

OnePlus 9 series was launched in India on March 23. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera with Hasselblad branding and it is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The price starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at Rs 54,999. The smartphone is available for pre-order as of now. It can be bought from April 1.