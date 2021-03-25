OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, Vivo X60 series: Phones launched in India this week

OnePlus 9 at Rs 49999
OnePlus 9 series was launched in India on March 23. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera with Hasselblad branding and it is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The price starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at Rs 54,999. The smartphone is available for pre-order as of now. It can be bought from April 1.
OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs 64999
OnePlus 9 Pro is more expensive at a starting price of Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 12GB+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999. The phone can be pre-ordered and can be bought from April 15. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear Hasselblad cameras, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and more. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.
