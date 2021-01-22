OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 is all set to launch in the months to come globally as well as in India. The smartphone series will come packed with features such as higher refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G, 120hz refresh rate, quad rear cameras and more.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is all set to release in India in the months to come. The timeline hasn't been revealed yet but there are rumours that the Redmi Note series will go official next month in India. The series could include phones like Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.