1 / 10

OnePlus 9 series bank offers

As per the company, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on OnePlus 9 Pro, Rs 8,000 on OnePlus 9 and Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 9R with ICICI Bank and Kodak Bank cards. This offer on Kodak Bank cards will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores till January 31 and on. The ICICI Bank offer is valid till December 31. Buyers can also receive a 10% cashback up to Rs 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of Rs 40,000.