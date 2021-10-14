OnePlus has finally unveiled its much-awaited OnePlus 9RT in China. The smartphone is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R launched earlier this year. The new smartphone comes with a triple camera setup, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and many other features to look out for.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Last updated on: October 14, 2021 9:51 AM IST