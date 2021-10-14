OnePlus 9RT display
The smartphone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 100 percent of DCI-P3 color gamut and has a touch sampling rate of 1300Hz.
OnePlus 9RT processor
The newly launched OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11 with Oppo's ColorOS on top and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
