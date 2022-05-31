Iqoo neo 6 1
iQOO Neo 6 is priced at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO Neo 6 is powered with Snapdragon 870 processor. The smartphone comes with Cascade Cooling System, 4D game vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor for gaming. It is also equipped with 4G extended RAM which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB. iQOO Neo 6 sports a triple camera setup that has a 64MP main camera with OIS. It is clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP selfie lens.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness of 1200nits. Powering the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition on top. For clicking photos, it offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery and bundles a 120W adapter. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front for shooting selfies. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.