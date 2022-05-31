1 / 5

Iqoo neo 6 1

iQOO Neo 6 is priced at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO Neo 6 is powered with Snapdragon 870 processor. The smartphone comes with Cascade Cooling System, 4D game vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor for gaming. It is also equipped with 4G extended RAM which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB. iQOO Neo 6 sports a triple camera setup that has a 64MP main camera with OIS. It is clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP selfie lens.