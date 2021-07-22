OnePlus Nord 2 first look: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, 9R-like looks and more

We finally have with us the OnePlus Nord 2 that recently reached the Indian shores. Starting at Rs 27,999, it competes with the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Mi 11X, and more by offering quite a spec sheet. Here's a look at the original Nord's successor.

Vanshika Malhotra



July 22, 2021