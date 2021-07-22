OnePlus Nord 2 first look: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, 9R-like looks and more

A new design
For a Nord, this is a new design. But for OnePlus, it is similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 9 and even the 9R.
Camera improvements
The phone gets a 50MP main camera, which is an upgrade from the 48MP camera on the OG Nord.
We finally have with us the OnePlus Nord 2 that recently reached the Indian shores. Starting at Rs 27,999, it competes with the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Mi 11X, and more by offering quite a spec sheet. Here's a look at the original Nord's successor.
For a Nord, this is a new design. But for OnePlus, it is similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 9 and even the 9R.
The phone gets a 50MP main camera, which is an upgrade from the 48MP camera on the OG Nord.