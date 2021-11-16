While there's nothing to talk about the internals, the cosmetic changes that take a cue from the classic 80's arcade game invoke nostalgia. From re-designed icons for OnePlus stock apps, vibrant PacMan-themed wallpaper, to retro alert sound, the new Nord phone shouts out to the iconic maze action video game. But that's all about it, the hardware on the special edition is the same as the Nord 2. Here's a closer look at the new mid-range flagship killer.

Meghna Dutta



Published on: November 16, 2021 11:11 AM IST