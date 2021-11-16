OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition design
OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan edition is identical to the original version, the difference is visible on the rear side that features the yellow blob in a green tint, PacMan inscription, and the phosphorescent maze that glows in the dark. Similar to other OnePlus devices, it gets the signature alert slider.
OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition display
The phone gets a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. A tiny punch-hole cutout rests at the top left corner to accommodate the front camera.
